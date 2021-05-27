SWC holding 'Commencement Car Parade' for 2021 graduates

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Southwestern College’s graduating class of 2021 is celebrating their achievement Friday with a "commencement car parade" around the campus in Chula Vista and a virtual ceremony.

School officials said over 800 SWC graduates will be in their “festively decorated cars and trucks” as they travel along a designated parade route around the campus (900 Otay Lakes Road) on May 28.

With music playing and school staff and faculty cheering them on, the graduates will drive under an inflatable arch as their names are called over a loudspeaker.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and officials said students will enter the campus from the East H St. entrance by DeVore Stadium and meet in Lot J prior to the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF SWC CAMPUS

Family and friends can watch the parade via a livestream at www.swccd.edu/commencement .

School officials said: “A recorded program with messages from district and student leadership, along with a digital program of all the students’ names will be available on the website beginning at 3 p.m.”