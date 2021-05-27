newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

SWC holding 'Commencement Car Parade' for 2021 graduates

By Jermaine Ong
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ9TO_0aDhihyG00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Southwestern College’s graduating class of 2021 is celebrating their achievement Friday with a "commencement car parade" around the campus in Chula Vista and a virtual ceremony.

School officials said over 800 SWC graduates will be in their “festively decorated cars and trucks” as they travel along a designated parade route around the campus (900 Otay Lakes Road) on May 28.

With music playing and school staff and faculty cheering them on, the graduates will drive under an inflatable arch as their names are called over a loudspeaker.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and officials said students will enter the campus from the East H St. entrance by DeVore Stadium and meet in Lot J prior to the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF SWC CAMPUS

Family and friends can watch the parade via a livestream at www.swccd.edu/commencement .

School officials said: “A recorded program with messages from district and student leadership, along with a digital program of all the students’ names will be available on the website beginning at 3 p.m.”

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Education
Chula Vista, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Cars#Swc#Campus Officials#College Graduates#College Students#School District Officials#Southwestern College#Swc#Devore Stadium#School Officials#Drive#Trucks#Calif#Otay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
ABC 10 News KGTV

Petco Park holds first concert since pandemic started

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Beach Boys took to the stage at Petco Park Saturday, drawing in large crowds for the first concert at the park since the pandemic set in last year. Officials say standard safety protocols were in place during the concert. Masks were required, except when not eating or drinking, and lots of hand sanitizing stations were available throughout the venue.
Escondido, CAPosted by
ABC 10 News KGTV

Escondido teen saves mother from attacker

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An Escondido family of four is thankful to be alive after three of their family members were attacked by a relative. Escondido police were called out to 800 block of W. Lincoln Avenue before 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24th. Police say they were called there after 34-year-old Abiel Sarabia became upset with his family members and attacked his aunt with a knife.