Sharon N. (Ottersbach) De Mond, 78, of Red Bud, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Belleville. The visitation is from noon until the time of service on Sunday, May 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo. The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.