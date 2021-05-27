newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

GM, Lockheed Martin Space shoot for the moon in new partnership

By Greg Avery
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado company building the spaceship returning U.S. astronauts to the moon has teamed with the country’s biggest automaker to create the cars they’ll drive there. Lockheed Martin Space, the Colorado-based division of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) which has a large presence in metro Orlando, revealed Wednesday that it’s working with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to develop vehicles for U.S. astronauts to use to explore the lunar surface.

www.bizjournals.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Northrop Grumman#Gm#Lockheed Martin Corp#Lmt#General Motors Co#Artemis#Working#Apollo Moon#Mobility#Un#Jaxa#Noc#Twitter#National Team#Blue Origin#Lockheed Martin Ceo#Draper Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Toyota
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Nasa contracts Dynetics to develop LAMS for Orion spacecraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Nasa has awarded a contract to reusable unmanned air systems manufacturer Dynetics to develop Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for its Orion spacecraft. Under the $17.8m contract, Dynetics will be responsible for...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Who will race SpaceX to the moon?

For months, NASA had strongly suggested that it would select two companies for the next phase of its Human Landing System (HLS) program. Just as with the commercial cargo and crew programs, agency officials said, having two companies develop and demonstrate lunar landers would provide redundancy and ensure NASA was getting the best deal.
Aerospace & Defensetheubj.com

SpaceX may monopolize space, say competitors

The launching of thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX undermines the “de-facto monopolization” of space, the head of competitor Arianespace Stephane Israel has forewarned. Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation project actually got endorsement from US regulator the Federal Communications Commission to provide broadband from...
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Self-Driving Lunar Rovers for Astronaut Road Trips on the Moon

What happens when you cross one of the world’s largest defense contractors with one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers? Apparently, you get an electrically powered autonomous lunar rover. At least that is the fruit of a new collaboration between Lockheed Martin (LM) and General Motors (GM). Mobility is one...
Aerospace & Defensetesmanian.com

SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Rocket Will Be Equipped With Over 29 Powerful Raptor Engines

Featured Image Source: Render Created By@ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX started to assemble prototypes of the Super Heavy rocket that will propel the Starship spacecraft to orbit. The company targets to conduct the first orbital test flight this Summer, no earlier than July 1st. According to a recent SpaceX filing with the U.S. Federal Communication’s Commission (FCC), SpaceX plans to fly Starship from South Texas to Hawaii during the first orbital flight. Starship will liftoff from Boca Chica Beach, Texas, and “the Booster stage will separate approximately 170 seconds into flight […] then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 20 miles from the shore,” SpaceX wrote to the FCC in the filing document, “The Orbital Starship will continue on flying between the Florida Straits. It will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately 100 kilometers (~62 miles) off the northwest coast of Kauai [Hawaii] in a soft ocean landing.”
EconomyDemocrat-Herald

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
Aerospace & Defenseaero-mag.com

Marotta CAS moves into production for Lockheed Martin

Marotta Controls, an aerospace and defence supplier based in New Jersey, has announced that its custom fin control actuation system (CAS) design project for Lockheed Martin has reached completion having achieved full component-level qualification to more than 20 military standards. The qualification process required Marotta to build more than 20...
Aerospace & Defenseseapowermagazine.org

Navy’s RQ-4A BAMS-D Surveillance UAV Passes 40K Flight Hours

SAN DIEGO — Northrop Grumman’s autonomous high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator (BAMS-D) system surpassed 40,000 flight hours during a routine mission in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations April 13, the company said in a May 27 release. “This milestone in the BAMS-D program demonstrates Northrop...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
HackerNoon

Spacefaring Requires Advancing Space Propulsion

The roar and rumble of fast chemical rockets excite us. However, chemical propulsion systems are insufficient for a long-term presence in space. We will not become truly spacefaring with chemical propulsion alone. Sustainable space transportation requires alternative and forward-thinking paradigms to space propulsion. Propulsion is one of my favorite nouns...
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Throws Sarcasm At Blue Origin’s Defense Of Its NASA Moon Lander

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has questioned Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment and services provider Blue Origin's defense of its lunar lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics submitted proposals to NASA under the agency's NEXT Space Technologies for Exploration (NEXT-STEP) program last year, and the agency awarded SpaceX with a $3 billion award last month.
Aerospace & DefenseEngadget

NASA’s autonomous lunar vehicle will be made by GM and Lockheed Martin

NASA is assembling a crack team of private companies to help it return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972. After assigning SpaceX the task of the lunar landing, the agency is turning its attention to surface transportation. NASA has picked General Motors and regular defence contractor Lockheed Martin to develop the Artemis program's lunar vehicles.
IndustryCarscoops

GM Teams Up With Lockheed Martin To Build NASA’s Next-Gen Lunar Rover

Five decades after it got involved in such a project, GM will help develop a new, next-generation Lunar Rover for NASA. The automaker will partner with Lockheed Martin to produce a lunar vehicle that can go much farther than the one it helped build for the Apollo 15 mission in 1971. That rover could only go 4.7 miles, but this one is being designed to make it all the way to the Moon’s south pole.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Forget Tesla, GM Is Going Back To Space

Two of the biggest names in the world, General Motors and Lockheed Martin, are teaming up to create the next generation of lunar roving vehicles for the upcoming NASA Artemis project. It will be the first time America has been to the moon since 1972, and it looks like they'll have some GM tech in tow. Unfortunately, it won't be the new Hummer EV, because with barely any gravity and no air resistance, that sucker could literally fly.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.