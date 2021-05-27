GM, Lockheed Martin Space shoot for the moon in new partnership
The Colorado company building the spaceship returning U.S. astronauts to the moon has teamed with the country’s biggest automaker to create the cars they’ll drive there. Lockheed Martin Space, the Colorado-based division of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) which has a large presence in metro Orlando, revealed Wednesday that it’s working with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to develop vehicles for U.S. astronauts to use to explore the lunar surface.www.bizjournals.com