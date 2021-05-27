GM, Lockheed Martin Space shoot for the moon in new partnership

Featured Image Source: Render Created By@ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX started to assemble prototypes of the Super Heavy rocket that will propel the Starship spacecraft to orbit. The company targets to conduct the first orbital test flight this Summer, no earlier than July 1st. According to a recent SpaceX filing with the U.S. Federal Communication’s Commission (FCC), SpaceX plans to fly Starship from South Texas to Hawaii during the first orbital flight. Starship will liftoff from Boca Chica Beach, Texas, and “the Booster stage will separate approximately 170 seconds into flight […] then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 20 miles from the shore,” SpaceX wrote to the FCC in the filing document, “The Orbital Starship will continue on flying between the Florida Straits. It will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately 100 kilometers (~62 miles) off the northwest coast of Kauai [Hawaii] in a soft ocean landing.”