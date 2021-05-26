Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Otzelberger: Iowa State put together a 'competitive' roster this offseason

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy start to the T.J. Otzelberger era of Iowa State basketball. The first six weeks of Otzelberger’s tenure were full of news. The coach assembled his staff in around two weeks and flipped half the roster before mid-May. Now, only six scholarship players (Tre Jackson, Jaden Walker,...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Denver, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Recruiting#Scholarships#Unlv#Summer School#Cyclonealert#Unlv#Washington State#Iowa State Basketball#3 Point Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Tracking every departure, arrival and roster change in Michigan's 2021 offseason

There has never been a college football offseason this interesting, and the Michigan football team is entrenched in the middle of it. Thanks to a new NCAA rule granting players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and an expected rule change allowing players to transfer one time without needing to sit out, more attrition and decisions are being made by college football players than ever before.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Houston Rockets: 5 offseason roster moves they need to make

The Houston Rockets have had one of their worst seasons on record. In fact, only their inaugural season as the San Diego Rockets back in 1967-68 and the 1982-83 season as the Houston Rockets were worse for the franchise when they were not able to win even 20 percent of their games.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Will Kyren Williams put together a top-5 season?

The Notre Dame Football program will lean on Kyren Williams in a big way in 2021, and he could be in line for a historic season in South Bend. During the 2020 college football season, the Notre Dame Football program was looking for someone to step in as the team’s feature back. Their top running back from 2019, Tony Jones Jr., was gone, and they needed a new leader to step up, and they found their man in Kyren Williams.
NBAchatsports.com

Wizards roster not up to competition level in blow-out loss to 76ers

Let’s put last night’s game aside for a moment. It’s the kind of thing to be expected in a No. 1 v. No. 8 seed matchup. The prevalent sentiment on Twitter — and in my infernal text messages — was that the Wizards are being held back by That Moron Scott Brooks who’s too stupid to play (depending on who’s complaining) Chandler Hutchison, Garrison Mathews, Anthony Gill or Isaac Bonga. One guy tweeted at us that Brooks should employ the never-fail strategy of “something else.”
College SportsPosted by
The Free Press

Despite wild offseason, MSU hoops roster is mostly intact

This has been a crazy offseason in college basketball. Because of the NCAA’s decision to ease restrictions on eligibility, the transfer portal has become more popular with college kids than free pizza, with more than 2,500 players seeing if there’s a better opportunity elsewhere. But Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler...
NFL247Sports

Tracking Auburn's offseason roster moves

The post-spring transfer wave isn't slowly down across college football, and Auburn is certainly no exception. The Tigers have seen seven players enter the transfer portal — two former four-star defensive linemen, a former four-star safety, a backup quarterback, two JUCO cornerbacks and a backup offensive lineman. With transferring more attractive than ever in the sport, it's likely Auburn's coaching staff will have to navigate more offseason turnover over the next couple months.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Iowa girls state soccer capsules

Assumption (14-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (10-7) At stake: Winner advances to semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Nevada (13-5) or Dubuque Wahlert (11-6) Corner kicks: Top-ranked Assumption is seeking a fifth consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 state tournaments contested. The Knights haven't allowed a goal in their last 10 postseason matches dating back to 2018. Jade Jackson and Sam Scodeller have combined for 51 of the Knights' 95 goals this spring. ... Heelan started the season 2-6 but has won eight of its last nine. Senior Ellie Gengler paces the Crusaders with 10 goals.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

Defensive line a unknown for Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State football doesn’t have many unknowns heading into the 2021 season. The only major one is the defensive line, which had been a strong point for the Cyclones since Matt Campbell's arrival. It became an unknown as soon as JaQuan Bailey, a four-year starter and Iowa State’s...
Michigan StateUSA Today

Michigan State listed in top 6 of 3-star RB Kaleb Johnson

Michigan State is one of six programs still in the running for Ohio three-star running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson revealed on Monday his top six schools, which included the Spartans. Michigan State is joined by Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan and Pitt on Johnson’s top schools list. Johnson — who...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State QB commit Drew Allar talks weekend visit

Medina (Ohio) quarterback and Penn State commit Drew Allar was able to get to Happy Valley to meet his future coaches for the first time over the weekend. The four-star prospect, who was recently invited to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, worked out for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions’ staff on Sunday afternoon.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, one of the top perimeter threats in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Monday. Ohio State hopes for full Ohio Stadium capacity for 2021 football season Brown, a Chicago native, is the first recruit to commit to Ohio State since the end of the dead period, a time in which recruits could not make official on-campus visits and coaches could not visit recruits in person due to the pandemic. Brown is ranked as the sixth-best receiver for the class of 2022 and and a top 70 prospect, according to 24/7 Sports. Ohio State boasts arguably the best receiving corps in 2021 featuring returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as well rising sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes’ depth at receiver also includes two true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who both had solid spring…
College Sportsblackheartgoldpants.com

88 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Isaiah Bruce, & Jackson Frericks

Our next Hawkeyes are a pair of youngsters who didn’t see game action in 2020. Bruce committed to Iowa in November 2018, well ahead of many in his class. He held an offer from Iowa State at the time. A three-star lineman, he was a three-sport athlete and lined up all over the field for his high school team.