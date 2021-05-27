Cancel
NCCC is celebrating 50 years in Red Bud

By Joel Heidel
northcountynews.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATE 50 YEARS–The North County Country Club held a celebration for its members on May 22 in recognition of the 50th anniversary. Pictured in front, from left: Larry Ehlers, Barbara Koester and Earl Sachtleben, long standing members since 1971. In back, board directors: Andrew Stellhorn, Klayton Coop, Chris Schield, Lenny Colbert, Rodney Nevois, Robbie Aubuchon, Jana Kueker and Don Horrell. Not present is board director Luke Durbin.

www.northcountynews.org
