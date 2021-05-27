NCCC is celebrating 50 years in Red Bud

Join in the Patriotic Red, White & Blue Celebration by decorating your home or business! From Memorial Day through July 4th, the Mason-Dixon Public Library and Stewartstown American Legion Post 455 are encouraging everyone to decorate their front doors, porches, storefronts and/or yards in honor of our country’s Independence Day! We want you to show your pride in community and country! This is a time to refrain from politics. The idea is to demonstrate with our displays that we are all proud to be Americans. We’d like everyone to get in the spirit of celebrating by decorating just for fun! Locations can enter themselves in a contest with a small entrance fee.