NCCC is celebrating 50 years in Red Bud
CELEBRATE 50 YEARS–The North County Country Club held a celebration for its members on May 22 in recognition of the 50th anniversary. Pictured in front, from left: Larry Ehlers, Barbara Koester and Earl Sachtleben, long standing members since 1971. In back, board directors: Andrew Stellhorn, Klayton Coop, Chris Schield, Lenny Colbert, Rodney Nevois, Robbie Aubuchon, Jana Kueker and Don Horrell. Not present is board director Luke Durbin.www.northcountynews.org