This weekend, as more people come out of their COVID hideouts and embrace normal life once again, a familiar rumble will make its way around the Enchanted Circle. The 39th Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally - as well as the Hideout Pigtrail Music and Motorcycle Rally in Eagle Nest - will bring an estimated 20,000 motorcyclists to Northern New Mexico to enjoy the near-perfect temperatures, the blue skies and the official start of summer.