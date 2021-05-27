newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Simone Inzaghi set to become Inter coach - report

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COuIm_0aDhiCnr00

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian champions Inter Milan are set to agree terms with Simone Inzaghi to take over as head coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, Football Italia website reported on Thursday.

Football Italia quoted Inter director Giuseppe Marotta as saying the club would “unofficially secure a coach by (Thursday)” evening.

Lazio coach Inzaghi clinched the 2019 Coppa Italia during his five-year stint at Lazio, having won the 1999 Serie A title and three Italian cups as a player with the club.

Conte terminated his contract with Inter by mutual consent on Wednesday after guiding them to their first league title since 2010.

“We don’t know who the coach is yet, we should unofficially secure our new coach by this evening,” Marotta was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

He also spoke highly of Inter’s former manager.

“Conte is a winner, he manages to achieve success by using up an extraordinary amount of energy. He puts his heart and soul into it. At a certain point, he feels it’s time to take a break and reflect.

“He sees victory as almost an illness. He did it at Juve and Inter, in environments where there were many difficulties. Much of the credit for the Scudetto has to go to Conte.”

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coppa Italia#Italian Football#Club Football#Milan#Serie A#Juve#Lazio Coach Inzaghi#Italian Champions#Football Italia Website#Mutual Consent#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Weird Italian rumor says Tottenham in contact with Antonio Conte

Good morning! Italian paper Corriere dello Sport has reported that Tottenham Hotspur has been in contact with the representatives of Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte regarding Spurs’ open managerial position. Sounds great, right? We should probably pump the brakes. First, let’s get to what the report actually says. Run the...
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...
Soccersempreinter.com

Antonio Conte: “Winning At Inter Is Not For Everyone”

Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke of his satisfaction at leading the club to the Scudetto and warned that not everybody could enjoy such success. — Having been crowned champions following Atalanta’s draw against Sassuolo last weekend, the Nerazzurri were rampant against Sampdoria today and secured a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri’s side.