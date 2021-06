Cranberry will be the center of the pickleball universe during the first weekend in June. The Cranberry Township Pickleball Association will host the first North Mid-Atlantic Pickleball Tournament at the Graham Park Courts from June 4-6. More than 500 players – and many more on the wait list - from the five-state region will travel to Cranberry for a chance to earn an automatic bid to the National Tournament in California later in 2021.