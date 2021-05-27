A Leader’s List Of Mental Health Concerns At Work

What if the next global crisis is a mental health pandemic? It’s here now. Nearly half of U.S. workers have experienced mental health issues since Covid-19 began. A FlexJobs survey reported 56% of employees experienced burnout during the pandemic. And according to Gallup, one-third of Americans have shown signs of clinical anxiety or depression with roughly seven in 10 globally struggling or suffering. Mental Health America (MHA), declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month, an observance in the United States since 1949. This month marks an important time for companies and the American work force to consider how work habits and mental health go hand-in-hand and what can be done beyond simply weathering another pandemic—this time a mental health pandemic.