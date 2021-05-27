A Leader’s List Of Mental Health Concerns At Work
Every business needs its workforce to come out strong as the pandemic recedes and we all work to establish our place in the "new normal" economy. But "normal" implies "healthy," and coming off the past 15 months of the pandemic, experts are expressing growing concern about a widespread decline in mental health, particularly as it affects work. If you're tempted to feel that's not an issue at your company, you should probably think again. That's why in May (Mental Health Awareness Month), the mental health community has reminded us to pay attention.