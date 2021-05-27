Pima County pools and splash pads reopen Saturday – Tucson, Arizona

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council. “I’m a working-class, union-proud candidate running to serve working people like you, your families, and your neighbors. Running for public office while continuing to work full-time is a bold undertaking and also a whole lot of work, but it’s also incredibly energizing to connect with people like you who care so deeply about Tucson’s neighborhoods and communities. I can’t do this on my own, but I can do it with just a little help from you and your friends here in the city.”