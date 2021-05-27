Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Pima County pools and splash pads reopen Saturday – Tucson, Arizona

By tucson
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson, Arizona (KGUN) —Pima County residents have the opportunity to cool off for the first time in over a year this summer. The pool and splash pad in Pima County will reopen on Saturday, May 29th. The county changes several summer swimming programs each season and varies from place to place.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Tucson, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Place#Cdc#Pima County Pools#Pima County Park#Pima County Residents#Splash Pads#Lifeguards#Cleanliness#Kgun9#Viruses#Pads Reopen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona's aquifers remain at risk from 'unsustainable' pumping

The goal of balancing the groundwater we pump with what we can replenish through natural and human forces is increasingly out of reach in Arizona, a new study finds. The study raises a long list of concerns about the state's ability to balance groundwater supplies with pumping. That balance is an idea commonly known as "safe yield" — and it's the cornerstone of Arizona's pioneering 1980 groundwater law.
Tucson, AZPLANetizen

Tucson's Pledge to Plant 1 Million Trees

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in February announced a pledge to plant one million in the hot semi-arid city by 2030. At the time, Mayor Romero joined the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of public, private and nonprofit leaders committed to the restoration of 1 trillion trees globally. Quinn McVeigh reports on the city's pledge in an article providing background and details.
Arizona Statetucson.com

New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols. The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Tucson, AZblogforarizona.net

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council. “I’m a working-class, union-proud candidate running to serve working people like you, your families, and your neighbors. Running for public office while continuing to work full-time is a bold undertaking and also a whole lot of work, but it’s also incredibly energizing to connect with people like you who care so deeply about Tucson’s neighborhoods and communities. I can’t do this on my own, but I can do it with just a little help from you and your friends here in the city.”
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Barrio Queen to open first Tucson location at Two Oracle in Oro Valley

“When we first started planning how to revitalize and re-energize Two Oracle, we hoped an exciting new to Tucson restaurant concept like Barrio Queen would want to be here,” said Melissa Lal, President of Larsen Baker. “We know their core focus is creating a flawless dining experience, authentic southern Mexican cuisine, and beautiful restaurant interiors inspired by the art of Dia de los Muertos. We think Barrio Queen will be the perfect addition to Oro Valley.”
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson events calendar

1. Congress Cookout with Black Cat Bones; 2. Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 3. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — AZ; 4. Phoenix, Az: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!; 5. Tuesday Night Live: Mark Insley and the Broken Angels;
Phoenix, AZMiddletown Press

Pima County revokes face mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation. Tucson...
Tucson, AZshoppingcenterbusiness.com

KeyBank Secures $11.4 Million Acquisition Financing for Retail Property in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $11.4 million in acquisition financing for Rolling Hills Square, a 114,102-square-foot shopping center anchored by Fry’s grocery store in Tucson. The property includes six buildings and a vacant parcel. The financing, which was secured on behalf of Portal Investment Management, includes an initial funding of $9.8 million and a future funding of $1.6 million. The future funding will be used for tenant and capital improvement expenses as Portal Investment Management repositions the property. The loan is structured with a three-year, interest-only initial term with an option to extend for two 12-month periods that amortize on a 30-year schedule. Charles Flanary of KeyBank structured the financing.