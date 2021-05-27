newsbreak-logo
High Point, NC

Sandy Ridge Area Boil Water Advisory

High Point, North Carolina
 3 days ago

The City of High Point water customers in the northwest portion of Guilford County in the service area of Sandy Ridge Road and Johnson Street intersection to Sandy Ridge Road and Sandy Camp Road intersection are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break.

Affected areas include Bame Road, Adkins Road, Boylston Road, Northborough Road, S. Bunker Hill Road, Macy Grove Road and all associated side roads in this area.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

This advisory issued on May 27, 2021 by:

Terry Houk-Public Services Director

City of High Point

336-883-3111

