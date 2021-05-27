newsbreak-logo
How One Brave Woman Turned Career Adversity Into Career Resilience And Success

By Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
Forbes
 2 days ago
Not all action heroes wear capes, tights and masks. Many of them work beside us every day. One of them is Beth Payne, a United States diplomat from 1993 until 2016 with assignments at the U.S. Embassies in Senegal, Rwanda, Israel and Kuwait and as the U.S. Consul General in Kolkata, India. In 2003, she opened the Office of the U.S. Consul in Baghdad, Iraq, where she received the State Department’s award for heroism. Not just because she saved lives, but also because she took her adversity, turned it around and used it to benefit others. This is the miracle of resilience and the majesty of heroism.

