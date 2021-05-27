Sunreef 100: Sunreef adds 29m model to sailing catamaran line

Comfortable and seaworthy with a cruising range of 900 nautical miles and a central raised helm station, Beneteau’s Grand Trawler 62 (62′ LOA, 17′ 10″ beam) is designed for long-distance sailing. With room for six to eight people plus crew, the well-appointed spaces on board are sophisticated, yet practical, and sizable thanks to the generous volume of the hull. Nauta Design combined satin wax-finished wood, leather, and elegant textiles that make for a very stylish interior and exterior. The luxurious three-cabin layout features a full-beam owner’s cabin with a spacious ensuite amidship, forward VIP, and a third cabin with twin berths. The amidship cabin can convert to two guest cabins creating a four-stateroom layout with the forward VIP becoming the owner’s stateroom. The Grand Trawler 62 has one of the largest flybridges on the market, and its distinctive displacement hull developed by MICAD makes it easier for owners to cast off on long-distance cruises. beneteau.com.