Modern Huawei and some Honor phones do not ship with Google Play Services. This is because Huawei no longer conducts business with American companies after the US listed the Chinese tech corporation in the dreaded Entity List. The case has been going on for nearly two years now, which is why Huawei has been scaling back its phone churning process. Business is so bad at its mobile division that the company has been forced to abandon some of its great products because of poor sales that stemmed from people not buying into phones that do not ship with Google services and products.