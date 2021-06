For years, automakers have realized they can reap huge profits by convincing the general public they need oversized SUVs instead of more modest sedans. For upselling to the wealthy, however, the focus of late has not been on size, but on customization. In the last year, a slew of upmarket brands, running the gamut from Jeep to Porsche, have announced new customization initiatives, which means it was only a matter of time until the worldwide leader in bespoke automobiles upped their game.