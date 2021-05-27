Growth Through Gardening

As the seasons change and Spring settles in, OCHD employees Patricia High and Brianna Schoeneberg can be seen creating small garden boxes full of delicious fruits, vegetables, and herbs. This is part of the preparation for community gardens being built at the Toms River Field of Dreams and individual raised garden beds to be built at residential group home locations throughout Ocean County. Only one week after planting, seedlings can already be seen sprouting from their carefully placed pods (top right and bottom middle photos). In the coming weeks, they will be transplanted into larger growing containers before their final move into the gardens at the Toms River Field of Dreams.