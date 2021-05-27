newsbreak-logo
Sift to Acquire Chargeback To Provide Merchants Protection Against Payment Fraud

Cover picture for the articleSift, a leader in Digital Trust & Safety, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, the pioneer in real-time dispute management for merchants. The two companies are coming together as both e-commerce growth and payment fraud are accelerating, and as the Fraud Economy—the sophisticated and interconnected network of cybercriminals and their methods—has rapidly expanded.

