Sift to Acquire Chargeback To Provide Merchants Protection Against Payment Fraud
Sift, a leader in Digital Trust & Safety, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, the pioneer in real-time dispute management for merchants. The two companies are coming together as both e-commerce growth and payment fraud are accelerating, and as the Fraud Economy—the sophisticated and interconnected network of cybercriminals and their methods—has rapidly expanded.thefintechtimes.com