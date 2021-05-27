Sift to Acquire Chargeback To Provide Merchants Protection Against Payment Fraud

Almost $2 trillion in payments crisscrossed the globe in 2020, ranging from mere cents for a pack of gum at a convenience store to billions of dollars in corporate acquisitions and government contracts. All these payments, no matter the size, have one thing in common: They must be authenticated to ensure that the money is coming from a legitimate source, is arriving to a legitimate recipient and is not intercepted by a bad actor along the way. Losses due to credit card fraud alone hit nearly $29 billion last year, underlining the urgency of the threat authentication is meant to counter.