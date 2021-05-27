Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

The Value of Effective Leadership

njhcn.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It aligns with my values.” This is how Marilyn Talmage ended her statement. Marilyn is a member and a great asset to the Freehold Intergenerational Community Council (FICC). According to the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), when the leadership process in a group is effective, it generates three crucial outcomes: direction, alignment, and commitment. In groups with strong alignment, members with different tasks or roles or with different sets with expertise coordinate their work. In groups with weak alignment, members work more in isolation, unclear about how their tasks fit into the larger work of the group and are in danger of working at cross-purposes, duplicating effort, or having important work fall through the cracks.

www.njhcn.org
