Oregon State Women's Soccer Coach Resigns

Oregon State Beavers women’s soccer coach Matt Kagan resigned from his position on May 26, a month and ten days after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Kagan, who previously coached at Mississippi State, will look for other opportunities to continue his career away from Corvallis. Meanwhile, the Beavers turn to former associate head coach Nick Stirrett as the interim head coach for the foreseeable future. Stirrett has been with the program since 2019, the same year Kagan was hired, as an assistant coach and then associate head coach.