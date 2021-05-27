Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress for sale

The 43.28m Christensen motor yacht Lady Bee has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Lon McClosky of Fraser. Lady Bee, formerly called Namoh, was built by US shipyard Christensen. When she was launched in 1995, the three-decked, GRP-constructed Lady Bee was regarded as one of the most innovative yachts of her size built in the United States. Not only was she the first US-built yacht to feature an elevator and Christensen’s groundbreaking ocean terrace, but she also was the only such yacht of her size to offer a six-stateroom configuration.