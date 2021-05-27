Cancel
Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress for sale

boatinternational.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44.2 metre Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress has been listed for sale by Moravia Yachting. Built in GRP by Chinese yard Cheoy Lee, she was delivered in 1996 and underwent an extensive rebuild completed in 2016 that included new engines, and was most recently refitted in 2021. She accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising a spacious full beam master suite on the main deck, three doubles and two twins, all with state-of-the-art audio/visual entertainment systems and en suite bathroom facilities.

