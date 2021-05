Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that’s sidelined him for nearly two months. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the 2019 NL MVP will start in center field on Saturday and Sunday against San Francisco. Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The World Series champion Dodgers went through a rough patch without him but have since won 13 of 15 and sit a half-game behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres. Also, inclement weather gave Will Craig a day off to decide how to handle his egregious fielding mistake Thursday. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie first baseman is going with humor.