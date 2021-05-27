newsbreak-logo
Needham, MA

Needham Free Public Library news

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. When the library reopens June 1, people will be able to enter the building, browse the library's collections, check materials out at the circulation desk, use the library's computers and read the library's newspapers and magazines. All departments will be open, however, there will be some restrictions. The children's room, the play area, the storytime room and the STEAM and craft room will be closed. In the adult area, there will be one less study room available. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of others, people will be requested to wear a mask while in the building, especially while in the children's room, as children younger than 12 years old have not been vaccinated.

