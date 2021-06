June is Pride Month and for so many it is the month to celebrate and bring hope to the LGBTQ community. So many in the community struggle to find acceptance in their families or among their friends and colleagues that having a month to call their own helps to give them a sense of acceptance that they may not find in their own lives. It also commemorates the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June, 1969, that sparked a liberation movement and helped gay rights come to the forefront in America.