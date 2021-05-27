newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Foles Could Still Help Contenders

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

The Bears continue looking at a tight salary cap situation but when June rolls around there are several possible moves they can make for a little extra cash.

One of those is trading quarterback Nick Foles. It's probably not the wisest move at this moment for several reasons but the primary one is the fact Foles is the only one in their quarterback room with any experience with the current Bears offense.

It's not that the Bears would necessarily want Foles to play because of his experience, but he is able to help Justin Fields get a better education on how the attack works from a different perspective than coaches can provide. Anything pointed toward upgrading Fields' rapid development is a good thing for the Bears.

It's currently a seller's market at quarterback and the Bears should want to trade Foles because he brings them $4 million in cap space if dealt after June 1. They do not get this cap relief if they cut him. It's only if they trade him. If they cut him they would eat $5 million in dead cap and possibly be forced to get rid of some of other player, as well.

So, as Fields knows more about what the Bears expect in this offense, the better off the team would be trading Foles.

The Bears signed former Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter to the practice squad last November after a Mitchell Trubisky injury. After the season, Sloter was signed by Oakland but then cut in April. Sloter was back at Halas Hall trying to make an impression during Bears rookie minicamp, so it's safe to assume if the Bears trade Foles they might want Sloter back for their practice squad.

In a Chicago Tribune article Brad Biggs suggests the best market stop for this type of move would be the New York Jets because they would want a mentor type behind first-round draft pick Zach Wilson.

It makes sense, although the mentor thing can be overrated. It works best with aging backups and Foles wouldn't yet qualify for this. He's still got tread on the tire, so to speak.

There are other teams in the league with far worse backup situations than the Jets and some are even teams capable of competing for division titles or making playoff runs. They could make far better use of a former Super Bowl MVP still in his early 30s.

Considering the lack of experience the Bears would have at backup to Andy Dalton if they dealt away Foles, they might want to think seriously before making such a move.

However, it's currently a seller's market with names like Robert Griffin III, Sean Mannion and Matt Barkley among the best unsigned options.

Here would be the best possible fits for Foles if the Bears could swing a deal.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

The backups behind franchise QB Joe Burrow look like a sea of blank faces. There are three undrafted rookies: Kyle Shurmur, Collin Hill and Eric Dungey, as well as Brandon Allen. Allen has been with four teams already after being a sixth-round pick in 2017. Allen has a 76.9 passer rating with a 2-6 record in eight NFL starts. Burrow just suffered his ACL tear Nov. 22, so they're rushing him out there a bit. It's definitely not unheard of for a quarterback to return from an ACL tear seven or eight months after surgery.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Sure, they have Joe Flacco now backing up Jalen Hurts. But he's four years older than Foles and has been awful since leaving the Baltimore Ravens. His record is even worse since leaving the Ravens than Foles' record has been since leaving the Eagles. Foles still could win a mayoral race in Philadelphia in a landslide after bringing the team a Super Bowl win. Even Eagles GM Howie Roseman would realize reacquiring his Super Bowl MVP is preferable to a player four years older who hasn't been good in ages. The real problem here for the Eagles is Hurts' production and inexperience. Simply, Hurts hasn't been good as a passer. He ran well but had a 77.6 passer rating, comparable to Mitchell Trubisky as a rookie. Hurts' completion percentage was not even up to NFL backup standards at 52%.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson complains about getting beaten up too much, and what if it meant he couldn't play? A perennial playoff team would be relying on Geno Smith, who has a career passer rating of 72.9 for seven NFL seasons and 31 starts. His teams lost 19 of those 31 starts. The old system argument carried some validity before 2021 because Smith is somewhat similar in playing style to Wilson, but now the Seahawks have installed the 49ers offense. It doesn't take a twinkle toes to run it considering Jimmy Garoppolo has done just fine when healthy in San Francisco. So, Foles would give Pete Carroll a proven winner at quarterback to keep the playoff chain moving if he lost Wilson.

3. New York Jets

This makes total sense with only James Morgan and Mike White behind Wilson. Morgan is the Green Bay area native who the Bears liked in last year's draft. Foles could actually start here immediately if they needed to let Wilson learn more about the offense. When a team is rebuilding like the Jets, their need for a veteran starter can't be considered as great as that of a contending team who lacks a dependable backup.

2. Tennessee Titans

The fit in terms of playing style isn't quite there as Foles lacks the mobility of Ryan Tannehill. However, it's a heavy play-action offense and Foles could easily do this. The Titans are a team with a roster capable of contending in the AFC South, and if Tannehill suffered an injury they'd be turning the ball over to Logan Woodside or DeShone Kizer. Woodside is a former Bengals seventh-round pick who hasn't thrown an NFL pass. Kizer has already bombed out with three other teams since entering the league in 2017. This is a situation crying out loud for Foles. Tennessee's only problem is a tight cap situation but it's not as tight as the Bears have and it's one they could easily work around in a manner like the Bears did when acquiring Foles.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Bears took the Dallas backup, now the Cowboys could take theirs. Foles fits in here to replace Dalton because the Cowboys have an offense capable of winning their division and if something happened again to Dak Prescott the only players behind him are Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert. Their total inexperience would doom Dallas to another journey near the bottom of the NFC East. Rush is a former Central Michigan quarterback who has been around the Dallas organization since 2017 but has thrown only three passes, and all of those came in 2017. Gilbert is a Tyler Bray type who turns 30 next month and was hanging onto rosters or practice squads with the Rams, Patriots, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, and Browns. He had only five pass attempts over six seasons until he had to play last year after Dalton's concussion. The Cowboys even turned to undrafted rookie DiNucci first rather than Gilbert when Dalton was injured, and DiNucci flopped. Would a team rather have DiNucci and Gilbert or someone with experience winning Super Bowl MVP for a division rival in the past? It's not a difficult decision considering Foles wouldn't cost them much in salary or in trade compensation. 

Certainly, Foles would enjoy this more than being a mentor in New York.

Also, Cowboys GM Jerry Jones would have a chance to rectify one of his bigger blunders while also bringing a Texas native home.

Writing for ESPN in 2018, Todd Archer quoted Jones talking in 2016 about his backup quarterback situation and how he liked Kellen Moore more than Foles, who was available before going on to win the Super Bowl.

"We know Foles pretty well," Jones said at the time. "We like Moore."

Moore had thrown six interceptions and only four TD passes for the Cowboys at the time. Moore was out of the league shortly thereafter before becoming a coach and Jones got to watch Foles hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
585
Followers
199
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Best Rookie#Browns#Fields#Lions#Chicago Tribune#Super Bowl Mvp#Acl#New York Jets#Oakland#Espn#Baltimore Ravens#Quarterback Nick Foles#Bears Rookie Minicamp#Nfl Backup Standards#Playoff Runs#Undrafted Rookie Dinucci#Logan Woodside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears schedule: predicting records, best games and Justin Fields’ debut

The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — analyze the team’s 2021 schedule:. FINLEY: 8-9. Quarterback Andy Dalton will provide what proves to be a false positive by playing well in the first five weeks. Four of those first five opponents — the Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Lions — finished in the bottom quarter of the NFL in defensive DVOA last year. Dalton’s hot start will yield — you guessed it — another six-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The Bears — who, amazingly, alternate road and home games from Weeks 1-18 — will again pat themselves on the back for pulling out of the skid, but it will be too late to salvage a winning season.
NFLthespun.com

Matt Nagy Officially Names Bears’ Starting Quarterback

The Chicago Bears will eventually have a decision to make at the quarterback position, but for now, they’re saying the team’s starter is set: it’s Andy Dalton. Despite trading up to select former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Bears are going with Dalton as QB1 – for now, anyway.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 teams that could trade for Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears need to get what they can for Nick Foles. The plan moving forward in Chicago was made clear when general manager Ryan Pace traded up to Pick 11 in the 2021 NFL draft to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Bears fans hope that this plan...
NFLinsidethestar.com

5 Biggest Winners From the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Draft

Every year a new draft class is assembled and means good or bad news for existing talent on the roster. Today we’re going to see which Dallas Cowboys players should be happiest following the 2021 NFL Draft; who were the biggest winners from the current roster?. Sometimes a newly-drafted rookie...
Chicago, ILPosted by
BearDigest

How Long Until Graduation Is Undetermined

The draft had ended and Justin Fields' selection had occurred almost 48 hours earlier. Yet, Matt Nagy was still smiling from ear to ear while talking about his new quarterback. Justin Fields has had that kind of effect on all of Chicago. "The excitement was there, and when you're able...
Trentonian

Freshman Kellen Moore helps Lawrence baseball to 4th straight win

LAWRENCE — Kellen Moore may be a freshman at Lawrence High, but he did not look like one Saturday. The young right-hander pitched and hit the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro High South. In the process, Moore also helped head coach Andrew Septer’s squad do a complete...
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Kellen Moore throws complete game to lead Lawrence back to .500

What a difference one game can make. For the Lawrence baseball team, that one game came on Monday, after what could have been a disastrous first week of the 2021 season. The Cardinals lost four games last week, and went into a pivotal contest Monday with township rival Notre Dame in danger of seeing their campaign fall away after eight days.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Is Simple Approach to Bears QB the Best?

It's a fine line Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor must walk, although to hear him more will be made of the Andy Dalton and Justin Fields quarterback competition than is necessary. Lazor is good at reducing pressure situations. The reason he's walking on a bit of an edge is on...
NFLUSA Today

Should the Jets pursue a trade for Bears QB Nick Foles?

Nick Foles’ services are no longer needed in Chicago. With the Bears signing Andy Dalton in free agency and selling the farm to trade up and draft Justin Fields, Foles is now No. 3 on the quarterback depth chart. Dalton is the present, Fields is the future, and Foles is the expendable piece of the puzzle — making it likely he suits up for a new team next season.
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

DB Notes: Hughes, Surtain, Bears, Cowboys

The Vikings punted on Mike Hughes‘ contract year, sending the former first-round cornerback to the Chiefs in a pick-swap trade involving late-round selections. They felt comfortable doing so because of their additions at the position this offseason. “Mike is a terrific kid; he’s been injured an awful lot,” Mike Zimmer...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Backup Duty Now for Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy made it onto the practice field Sunday for a walk-through practice and one first-hand view of Justin Fields before the next step in the quarterback's progression. The veterans come to Halas Hall starting next week and this means fewer chances for every rookie in practice, including...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Mike McCarthy Expects Dak Prescott to be Back for Training Camp

In a press conference yesterday as part of the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy stated that Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be medically cleared to participate at training camp later this summer. Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October of 2020 which required surgery to...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

There's Plenty of Bears Offense to Turn Around

The drafting is over and the work on the field is about to begin for the Chicago Bears. Now that they know the large majority of the players who will play offense for them this year, it's time to recall why they needed to draft five players on offense before they ever looked at the defensive side, why they spent money to bring in a couple of free agent wide receivers and a backup running back and why they trimmed two tackles from their roster.
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Competition For Jobs? Pro Bowl TE?

I do realize rookie camps have already happened, but what Cowboys might be looking over their shoulder or concerned about losing a job? Do we have any players on the present roster that might get cut or released due to salary? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX. David: The front...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter could be heading back to the NFC North

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter is getting a shot to try out for the Chicago Bears. After the Minnesota Vikings decided to let go of Kyle Sloter before the start of the 2019 season, the talented quarterback hasn’t given up on continuing his career as a professional football player.