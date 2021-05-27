newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Peter, MN

Doug Thompson Named Inaugural Vice President for Equity and Inclusion

By JJ Akin '11
gustavus.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Thompson, PhD, has been named the inaugural Vice President for Equity and Inclusion at Gustavus Adolphus College, President Rebecca M. Bergman announced today. In the newly created role on the President’s Cabinet, Thompson will lead diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice strategy and alignment across the College, chair the President’s Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and manage a team of professional staff charged with building a welcoming and supportive campus for all Gustavus students, faculty, and staff.

news.blog.gustavus.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Peter, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Peter, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gustavus Adolphus College#Diversity And Inclusion#Associate Dean#Academic Dean#Dean College#Dean Hall#Thomas College#Phd#Cabinet#Pell Grant#Seton Hall University#Media Relations And#Council For Diversity#Dr Thompson#Inclusion Efforts#Inclusion Ecosystem#Alumni#St Thomas#Faculty#Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

A Year Later, the Class of 2020 Gets Its In-Person Commencement

Part unofficial reunion, part cathartic closure, and all joyful, members of the Class of 2020 returned to the beloved campus they abruptly exited last spring. Though the weather had earlier threatened rain, it was sunny and mid-70s. Like the Class of 2021 (who celebrated Commencement on Thursday), the Class of 2020 deserved a celebration on one of the most beautiful days Minnesota has to offer. It was even (wink) gusty.