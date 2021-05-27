Doug Thompson Named Inaugural Vice President for Equity and Inclusion
Doug Thompson, PhD, has been named the inaugural Vice President for Equity and Inclusion at Gustavus Adolphus College, President Rebecca M. Bergman announced today. In the newly created role on the President’s Cabinet, Thompson will lead diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice strategy and alignment across the College, chair the President’s Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and manage a team of professional staff charged with building a welcoming and supportive campus for all Gustavus students, faculty, and staff.news.blog.gustavus.edu