Doug Thompson Named Inaugural Vice President for Equity and Inclusion

Part unofficial reunion, part cathartic closure, and all joyful, members of the Class of 2020 returned to the beloved campus they abruptly exited last spring. Though the weather had earlier threatened rain, it was sunny and mid-70s. Like the Class of 2021 (who celebrated Commencement on Thursday), the Class of 2020 deserved a celebration on one of the most beautiful days Minnesota has to offer. It was even (wink) gusty.