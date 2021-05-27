Her Last Sale Made: Cindy Acuff Retires

Ashley is StyleBlueprint's Editorial Director. She loves storytelling and the opportunity to explore the South via the content on StyleBlueprint. If you live in Nashville, you have likely interacted in some way with Cindy Acuff — be it in person, or by seeing an ad in a local publication that she sold to a local business. And if you work in local media or are a local business owner, then you, too, have likely interacted with this local media sales legend, who recently hung up her sales hat to venture into the world of retirement. “I started at Amusement Business/Billboard Publications in 1977 and went into sales for them around 1990 until I was promoted to management five years later,” Cindy says, reflecting on the early days of her career. And while much of the art of sales is still the same as it was when she started out all those years ago (and it is most definitely an art!), as in many industries, digital has sped things up. “People still make their decisions about where to advertise based on the publication’s circulation and reach and their target audience,” Cindy says. “But everything happens faster now in the digital world. You can now get a message out digitally in a few hours instead of waiting days or weeks for a print publication to come out.”