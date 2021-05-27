newsbreak-logo
What does Amazon buying MGM say about the future of streaming?

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

After days of rumors, Amazon on Wednesday finally completed a deal to purchase the movie studio MGM and its storied film and TV library for $8.45 billion. That means Amazon Studios now owns properties like the "The Handmaid's Tale," the "Rocky" franchise and, most notably, the continuing adventures of James Bond.

