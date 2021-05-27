Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, UT

Washington City paves way for 55-acre sports field complex

By Mori Kessler
stgeorgeutah.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON CITY — An agreement struck Wednesday between Washington City and a northern Utah-based youth soccer organization is paving the way for a sports field complex to be built in the southern part of the city. Located in the Stucki Farms area along the Southern Parkway, the project involves the...

www.stgeorgeutah.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Washington, UT
Government
Local
Utah Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Outdoor Sports#Sports Complex#Freelancer#Sports Facilities#Home Construction#Commercial Development#Indoor Soccer#Community Development#Red Slopes Soccer#The City Council#Amateur Athletic Union#Real Salt Lake#Really Epic Ventures#Saintgeorgeutah Com Llc#Stucki Farms#St George News#55 Acre Sports#Commercial Facilities#Southern Parkway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.
Utah Statescarsdalenews.com

Ultra marathon draws local crowd in Utah

Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run. The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5...
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Washington County, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Washington City discusses ways to expand broadband internet to underserved neighborhoods

WASHINGTON CITY — Washington City officials are looking into the possibility of expanding broadband infrastructure to under-served parts of their community. During a workshop meeting of the Washington City Council held Wednesday, City Manager Jeremy Redd said newer developments in the city, such as Washington Fields, had broadband internet infrastructure in place while older parts, like the downtown area, did not.
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.