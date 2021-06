Last year, after my divorce I found myself in a relationship with a younger man. He’s 24, I’m 35. We had been friends first, he was kind and attentive and what started as a bit of fun got serious quite quickly, or it did for me at least. Since Christmas, the relationship has become increasingly toxic. He is aggressive, gets angry at the slightest thing, he has thrown things at my walls and pulled the hand break up while I was driving last week. I suspect he was also sleeping with other women for the first few months we were together.