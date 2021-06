By Maurice Eastridge, Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist, Department of Animal Sciences The Ohio State University. The Dairy Science Hall of Service was initiated in 1952 to recognize worthy men and women who have made a substantial and noteworthy contribution toward the improvement of the dairy industry of Ohio, elevated the stature of dairy farmers, or inspired students enrolled at the Ohio State University. The 2021 inductees were recognized in April at the Department of Animal Sciences “Celebration of Excellence” held virtually.