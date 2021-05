Street Profits & Bianca Belair defeated Dirty Dawgs & Bayley. We get the typical interrupting promo, which isn't anything special until Bayley comes out and laughs at Bianca Belair. Belair slaps the shit out of her. I don't really need to ever see Street Profits face Ziggler & Roode. Call me crazy but I'm not sure I need a 14th match between the Dirty Dawgs and Street Profits, even though I like both teams. Bobby Roode using a spinning uranage is good stuff. The action in this match is good, and they tease some intergender action between Bianca and Ziggler. I'll bet Ziggler and Bianca would have a hell of a match. This was a good match, too. Every time I see Montez Ford's frog splash I wonder how he'll impress me the next time, and he always does. Street Profits and Bianca matching was a good touch.