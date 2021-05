As a queer person, it’s been interesting to watch movie studios grapple with LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the media they produce. Especially for films that have a larger financial backing—such as last year’s Happiest Season—there’s a very apparent identity crisis about who the movie is for: Is it for straight people? Queer people? Are they trying to do both? The production companies know they need to appeal to demands for equal representation, but they also need to ensure that they’re making a guaranteed profit. The result is usually a mishmash of in-group references mixed with Dan Levy, all coated in awkward messaging about how we’re “really all the same after all.” It’s not just big studio movies that have this problem either—even smaller productions like Milkwater still struggle to determine its target audience.