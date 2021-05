With the COVID-19 pandemic having ruined their 2020 reunion plans, supergroup Oysterhead will now return to the stage this July. The group consist of Primus bassist/vocalist Les Claypool, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Phish vocalist/guitarist Trey Anastasio and they will be taking the stage at ‘The Peach Music Festival‘ this summer. It will be held at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA from July 01st-04th. Tickets are available now at peachmusicfest.