There were not a lot of teams in Osceola for the second track and field meet of the season but the four schools that competed brought a lot of talent to the event. The Osceola Chieftains hosted New Richmond, Ellsworth and Somerset last Thursday and many athletes turned in great performances. The Osceola girls placed first with New Richmond the runner-up squad. On the boys’ side the teams flipped the script with the Tigers placing first and the Chieftains finished second.