Casey Danielson wins Symetra Classic

The Hawks opened their 2021 season at Millpond Park on vs the Osceola Chieftains. The Hawks jumped on the Chieftains early and often. They scored five runs in the 1st inning and it started with Brooke Klatt leading off with a single. Morgan Smetana followed with a single of her own, putting runners and 1st and second. Klatt would come around to score on a base hit to center by Ty Mittl. Jordyn Letter and Trinity Mittl would then each single brining around two more runs. After senior Ashley Furrer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and a miscue on Osceola’s defense, the Hawks put the fifth run on the board.