Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, WI

Casey Danielson wins Symetra Classic

By Ron Jasperson Sports Writer
osceolasun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsceola’s Casey Danielson is a very talented golfer. We became aware of this when she won her first WIAA high school individual State Championship as a freshman. We became fully aware of her talents when she tacked on State individual titles as a sophomore, junior and senior at Osceola high school. Danielson became the second girls’ golfer in state history to win four individual championships. The first was Casey’s sister Lindsay. The Danielson sisters pulled off the impossible by winning eight State titles in a row.

www.osceolasun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Osceola, WI
Sports
City
Osceola, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Symetra Tour#Junior College#Stanford#School History#Orlando#State Championship#All American#Chipotle#Winner#Lpga Status#State Individual Titles#Sisters#Birdies#State History#Sudden Death Playoffs#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Sports
Related
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Chieftain golfers fare well in two events

The Osceola Chieftain golf team is very solid. They are quite inexperienced at the varsity level so what they really need is competitive golfing. They got plenty of that last week as they stared with a 9-hole Middle Border conference event that was held at Bristol Ridge in Somerset. They ended their week with a 36-hole, two-day tournament on two different courses in Hayward. Osceola played quite well in both endeavors.
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Osceola baseball runs winning streak to five

The Osceola Chieftain baseball team started the season with wins over St. Croix Central and Chisago Lakes in week one. Osceola did one better in their second week of competition as they swept three straight games to run their overall record to 5-0, 3-0 in Middle Border conference play. The...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Saint Croix Falls, WIosceolasun.com

SCF golfer learning on new Heart O’North courses

When and Where: May 3 in Osceola (St. Croix Falls home meets are at Krooked Kreek in Osceola) Summary: St. Croix Falls welcomed Northwestern to their home course at Krooked Kreek. The Saints finished the day with a team score of 201. Low scorers for SCF were Cameron Brown, Trey Anderson and Grant Kuenkel.
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Osceola has great showing at home meet

There were not a lot of teams in Osceola for the second track and field meet of the season but the four schools that competed brought a lot of talent to the event. The Osceola Chieftains hosted New Richmond, Ellsworth and Somerset last Thursday and many athletes turned in great performances. The Osceola girls placed first with New Richmond the runner-up squad. On the boys’ side the teams flipped the script with the Tigers placing first and the Chieftains finished second.
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Soccer team plays well in a pair of losses

The Osceola Chieftain soccer team will have their backs up against the wall every time they play a game this season. They know it but won’t complain about it. That’s what happens when you are dealing with a very thin roster of just 12 players. Osceola wasn’t into the numbers...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Osceola tennis team back on the courts

After waiting nearly two years you may as well jump in with both feet. The Osceola Chieftain tennis team is back in action. They had their first tournament last week when they competed in the Baldwin-Woodville quadrangular. Osceola lost to a pair of powerhouses, the host Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks and the Medford Raiders. The Chieftains won their other match against the Ashland Oredockers. The three matches gave Osceola coach Beth Friedrichsen a good chance to see her varsity members in action.
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Softball team wins two of three MBC contests

Osceola has had some very interesting battles with the Amery Warriors over the years. Last week’s contest was another memorable contest. Amery had leads of 2-0, 5-2 and 8-4 in the high scoring affair but Osceola hung in there. The Chieftains tied things up with four runs in the fifth and took a three run lead with a 3-spot the next inning. The Warriors cut their deficit to 11-10 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth but Osceola hung on through the seventh to post the ‘W.’
Osceola, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Blackhawks Softball starting strong

The Hawks opened their 2021 season at Millpond Park on vs the Osceola Chieftains. The Hawks jumped on the Chieftains early and often. They scored five runs in the 1st inning and it started with Brooke Klatt leading off with a single. Morgan Smetana followed with a single of her own, putting runners and 1st and second. Klatt would come around to score on a base hit to center by Ty Mittl. Jordyn Letter and Trinity Mittl would then each single brining around two more runs. After senior Ashley Furrer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and a miscue on Osceola’s defense, the Hawks put the fifth run on the board.