Casey Danielson wins Symetra Classic
Osceola’s Casey Danielson is a very talented golfer. We became aware of this when she won her first WIAA high school individual State Championship as a freshman. We became fully aware of her talents when she tacked on State individual titles as a sophomore, junior and senior at Osceola high school. Danielson became the second girls’ golfer in state history to win four individual championships. The first was Casey’s sister Lindsay. The Danielson sisters pulled off the impossible by winning eight State titles in a row.www.osceolasun.com