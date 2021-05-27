Sweeping bill to counter China wins enough support to advance in U.S. Senate

newsbreak-logo
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - A sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with China won enough support in the U.S. Senate on Thursday to advance toward a vote on final passage after a delay due to Republican demands for votes on additional amendments.

As voting continued, the tally was 65-34 on a procedural measure to end debate on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, more than the 60 votes needed for passage. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson)

