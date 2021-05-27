newsbreak-logo
These are the Central Florida ZIP codes with the highest and lowest vaccination rates

By Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Well-to-do areas around Celebration, Lake Buena Vista and Dr. Phillips have soaring vaccination rates — as high as 92% in one Osceola ZIP code — while in neighborhoods around Pine Hills, Ocoee, Mercy Drive and Lockhart, only about one in five residents have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Florida Department of Health data.

The data, obtained by the Orlando Sentinel in a public records request, tracks vaccination rates by ZIP codes for the entire state. In Orange County, health officials use similar data, but broken down further by U.S. Census tract, when deciding where to open vaccine clinics.

So far, nearly half of Floridians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and in Orange County, 44% of all people have, and 54% of those 16 and older have. The White House announced this week that half of eligible Americans have received at least one shot as well.

The data shows that vaccination rates often break on socioeconomic lines: Whiter neighborhoods with higher household incomes are vaccinated at higher rates than minority communities and those with lower incomes, no surprise to health officials who have strategized about breaking various societal barriers.

For example, in the 34747 ZIP code — which includes Celebration, an area that is demographically 61% white with a median household income of $67,000 — 92% of residents are vaccinated, the highest in the region.

However, the ZIPs with the lowest vaccination rates are the two surrounding Pine Hills, which is demographically 69% Black and has a median household income of about $37,000. The rates in those two ZIP codes are 22% and 24% respectively.

“It’s better than it was before,” said Dr. Raul Pino, the local state health officer, said of Pine Hills.

He said there are likely several reasons for the low rates.

The two ZIP codes combined have more than 100,000 residents and likely have higher rates of housing instability or lack of transportation, which could make it difficult to travel to mass vaccination clinics that were open earlier this year.

Also, early vaccination drives focused on frontline healthcare workers and public safety personnel, which, in many cases, whites are overrepresented . And health officials continue to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“All of that impaired access to the vaccine,” Pino said. “With that said, I expect we’ll see improvement in those areas.”

Pino said his office is working on offering the vaccines at neighborhood schools, often in the late afternoon or in the evening in hopes of vaccinating children and others in the neighborhoods. Those efforts will be concentrated on Pine Hills.

The county also tried to make inroads to bolster rates in the neighborhood by standing up a site in Barnett Park, a massive county park in the neighborhood. The site doesn’t require appointments and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state has also partnered with local elected officials, like Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, who has frequently had pop-up sites in her district which includes part of the 32808 ZIP code.

Hill said future efforts in the neighborhood need to focus on high visibility intersections, while also canvassing surrounding neighborhoods in advance in person and with robocalls to inform busy neighbors of its availability. Signage on roadways also helped get people to stop, she said.

The data also shows that in ZIP codes in and around some the region’s largest vaccine sites, a struggle continues to vaccinate neighboring residents.

For example, in the ZIP code which includes Valencia College’s west campus, where more than 200,000 shots were administered as part of a federally run site, only about 37% of people are vaccinated. The site was chosen by the federal government, in part because it hoped to make inroads in vulnerable communities where vaccine hesitancy is high.

Orange County’s top-performing ZIP codes are those around Lake Buena Vista, Williamsburg, Dr. Phillips and Tangelo Park, in tourism-heavy areas and wealthy suburbs.

Two neighboring Osceola County ZIP codes are the highest in the region, the data reveals. In addition to the previous Celebration ZIP code, 33896, which straddles Osceola and Polk counties south of Celebration and west to ChampionsGate is the next highest at 89%.

“Those are what I would determine to be a little more affluent,” said Jeremy Thomas Lanier, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Osceola. “Our health department right now, since we’ve seen a reduction in vaccination rates, is focusing on underserved communities.”

Particularly, health officials are planning to bring mobile clinics to hotels and motels along U.S. Highway 192 next month, where many low-wage workers live and work. People who get the shot will also receive a grocery coupon as an incentive, Lanier said.

The data, while a public record, was only released this week by the Florida Department of Health after the Orlando Sentinel’s attorneys intervened. The Sentinel first requested it Feb. 2. Last month, Orange County released similar data but said in doing so the state cut off its direct access to a database.

Within the data, some people claimed they were residents of a Florida county but provided a non-Florida ZIP code. The Sentinel is counting them as part of that Florida county — which is in line with the health department’s own reporting.

rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com , achen@orlandosentinel.com

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

