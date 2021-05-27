WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar Says He's Staying at Company Into 2022

HBO Max says they have a plan to keep their momentum from 2020 rolling into this year. Brad Wilson, the head of growth and revenue for the company, spoke about their efforts to keep the train rolling. (Maybe start by bringing back Infinity Train? Just a thought.) Their focus will be on original content and those kinds of franchises according to some comments on Cheddar News. Wilson pointed out the success of The Flight Attendant and the dominance of Godzilla vs Kong as clear indicators of where their wins were coming from. It’s hard to argue with that assessment. When you hear fans talk about HBO Max on social media, one of the biggest pros they list are the original series and same-day theatrical releases. Those will carry on into the middle of this current year, so it makes sense that they would keep the ball rolling as long as possible.