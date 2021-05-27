Here’s An On-Feet Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan

Another “First Use” colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 has surfaced as this time around the sneaker has been covered in a vibrant orange. Taking a look at this Nike Blazer Mid, the silhouette features an eye-catching orange suede construction all over the upper with a hairy suede seen on the toe overlays and the eyestay. Additional features include dark royal blue suede heel tabs with retro Nike branding, two-tone orange and white laces, solid white leather Swooshes on the medial, and white embroidered outline Swooshes on the lateral with “First use June 18, 1971” written underneath as a nod to the exact date the Swoosh was created. Graphic insoles with retro Nike branding on them, Metallic Gold diamond-set Swoosh lace locks, and a white rubber sole unit down below wrap up this Nike Blazer Mid “First Use” that will be releasing soon for $110.