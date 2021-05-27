newsbreak-logo
Here’s An On-Feet Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan

kicksonfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release date being less than two weeks away, on-feet images of the adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan have surfaced. Part of the adidas Yeezy Spring/Summer 2021 lineup, the adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan comes dressed in a bright blue neoprene upper with black overlays placed throughout. Additional details include the signature oversized “700” branding on the lateral side in grey, 3M reflective accents, and a black rubber sole unit infused with Boost technology.

