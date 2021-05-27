Bobby Jackson Hired As Head Coach Of Stockton Kings

It often felt like this day would never come, but by the strength of the almighty basketball gods, we made it. If you stuck around to watch tonight's game, or if you didn't, and still decided to check in here to get that last dose of Kangz pain shot into your veins before the season's end, you are the poster child of loyalty, and also quite honestly a viable candidate for an episode of Intervention. You, just like the rest of us here, are loyal to a fault, maybe a little crazy for sticking around, and above all else, the best and truest form of what it means to be a Sacramento Kings fan. Tonight marked the end of another disappointing season as the Kings hosted the Jazz at the beautiful Golden 1 Center. For the final time this season, and even though it doesn't really matter, let's see how they did: