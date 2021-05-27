newsbreak-logo
Bobby Jackson Hired As Head Coach Of Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings have hired Bobby Jackson to become head coach of the Stockton Kings of the G League. Jackson was previously an assistant coach and player-development coach for the Kings. Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding and advance scout Jonah Herscu also interviewed for the job.

