Deafheaven have unveiled a brand new single, “Great Mass of Color,” their first new music since the July 2018 release of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. And, is it just me, or does new Deafheaven music typically arrive with more fanfare? On both sides of the spectrum: the “yay new Deafheaven!” variety and, of course, the “false metal” vitriol the band has always attracted. Maybe all the cranky old metalheads have finally gotten the latter out of their system.