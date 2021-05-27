newsbreak-logo
Movies

Teaser Trailer For The Darren Aronofsky Produced Boxing Thriller CATCH THE FAIR ONE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer has been released for an upcoming boxing thriller titled Catch the Fair One, which is be produced by Darren Aronofsky and Nomadland producer Mollye Asher. The film stars professional Native American boxer Kali Reis in her first role. She is known for competing in the first female boxing match ever televised. She is also the first Native American fighter to win the International Boxing Association middleweight crown.

