Teaser Trailer For The Darren Aronofsky Produced Boxing Thriller CATCH THE FAIR ONE

Apparently there was another lesson to be learned at Hotel Transylvania since learning to accept humans since they’d accepted monsters wasn’t enough, and apparently accepting that his daughter was married to a human and had a child wasn’t enough either. Even getting Drac hitched wasn’t the final installment. But now Dracula and the gang are back for another go as a development that’s bound to amaze everyone is about to happen when the roles are reversed and the monsters become humans and the humans become monsters. One would think that Dracula would have learned to accept Johnny for who he is but that doesn’t appear to be the case in this movie since something is eating at the lord of the manor once again and it’s kind of obvious that Johnny, in his dim-witted way, wants to get his father in law’s approval once again and as a result, he goes to Van Helsing of all people and obtains a method to turn the tables so to speak. The hilarity of what’s going to happen when humans and monsters switch places is bound to be hilarious and it’s also slated to be the last movie in the series. It’s hard to say whether this is a good or a bad thing since the Hotel Transylvania series could keep running if there are other issues to be ironed out, and it has actually been running as a series for a while now. But the movies might be over and done with after this entry, though as of now it’s hard to say if that’s going to be the final word. Monster movies of any type usually tend to experience a resurgence now and then since people happen to love the classic monsters and enjoy seeing them brought back to life again and again in different versions. But for the Hotel Transylvania crowd, it feels fortunate that they’ve lasted this long simply because the hype around them hasn’t always been as great as one might expect, but the results have usually been pretty positive.