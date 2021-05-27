newsbreak-logo
Official Images: Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS Seafoam

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this summer we’ll see the arrival of a new women’s Air Jordan 1 colorway with the arrival of the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMnS “Seafoam” which is showcased in all of its glory above via official images. This new women’s colorway of the beloved Air Jordan 1 starts off with a smooth White leather hitting the toe, side panels, and the ankle. The defining hue of Seafoam green is placed all over the nubuck/suede overlays as well as on the tongue tags, insoles, and rubber outsole. Orange and white laces and more pops of white on the Nike Air tongue tags, Wings branding on the ankles, and the midsole cap off the look on this Air Jordan 1. Look for a release to take place on August 12th for a price tag of $170. Click and bookmark our official Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Seafoam” hub page now for everything you need to know about the silhouette and where to cop it online.

