More Builders Report Material Shortages Now Than Ever Before

The home building industry has been charging along at a pace beyond what we could have imagined or even hoped for following the outbreak of COVID-19 more than a year ago. How ironic that one of our biggest challenges—if not the largest of all—is the nationwide shortage of skilled labor, a deficit of roughly 300,000 jobs across all trades. The huge increase in national unemployment, if it had arrived in a more typical recessionary period, would have dealt a massive blow to home building, leaving millions in construction among those unable to find work. Yet, here we are, with strong sales, great cash flow, abundant profits, and not enough people to build the homes.