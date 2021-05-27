More Builders Report Material Shortages Now Than Ever Before
More builders are reporting severe material shortages now than ever before, reports the National Association of Home Builders. The association began tracking material shortages in the 1990s, and no other NAHB survey has posted such shortages as the May 2021 Housing Market Index. More than 90% of builders who purchase appliances, framing lumber, OSC, and plywood are reporting shortages. More than 70% of builders purchasing steel, gypsum wall board, millwork, vinyl siding, copper wiring, trusses, windows, and doors are reporting shortages as well. The June 2020 survey found less than 40% of builders reporting any shortages of listed materials.www.probuilder.com