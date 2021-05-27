newsbreak-logo
UCF season opener vs. Boise State moved to Thursday night

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) breaks a tackle against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (27) and defensive end Malik Vann (42) during the first half of their game at the Bounce House on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Gabriel and the Knights open the 2021-22 football season by hosting Boise State at the Bounce House on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Willie J. Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel

There’s been plenty of excitement surrounding Gus Malzahn’s hire at UCF and clearly, it’s caught the attention of television executives at ESPN, who made the decision to move the season opener against Boise State from Saturday to Thursday night, Sept. 2.

The Knights are expecting a large crowd at the Bounce House after announcing Wednesday the school would allow full venue capacity for all home sports events. UCF allowed just 25% capacity last season due to local, state and federal health protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN.

It’s the third time in the last four seasons that UCF has opened a season on a Thursday. It’s also the first of four games the Knights play during the week including at Louisville (Friday, Sept. 17), and home games against Memphis (Friday, Oct. 22) and USF (Friday, Nov. 26).

Th Boise State-UCF matchup will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs and the first of a home-and-home series. The Knights will travel to Idaho on Sept. 9, 2023. Each visiting team will receive $200,000 per game according to game contracts obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

UCF’s contest against Bethune-Cookman, on Saturday, Sept. 11, will feature a 6:30 p.m. kickoff with the game airing on ESPN+. It’s the 16th meeting between these in-state programs with the Knights holding an 11-5 edge, including seven straight wins.

The last time a UCF team lost to a team from the Football Championship Subdivision was 2015 (Furman).

The Knights travel to Louisville for the first road contest of the season on Friday, Sept. 17. It’s the third meeting between the programs and the first since 2013 when the team rallied for a 38-35 upset win. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Each visiting team will receive $250,000 per game according to game contracts obtained by the Sentinel.

Memphis comes to the Bounce House for the first time since the 2018 American Athletic Conference Championship game for a Friday night showdown. The Tigers used a second-half rally to upend UCF, 50-49 last season. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and airs on ESPN2.

The War on I-4 returns on Black Friday with UCF set to host USF on Nov. 26, looking to extend a four-game winning streak in the series. The game kicks off either at 3:30 or 7 p.m. and will air either on ABC or ESPN.

Malzahn took over the program Feb. 15 after a six-day search by new UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir, who previously worked with the 55-year-old coach when they were together at Arkansas State.

It’s been a tumultuous 15 months for the UCF program which is coming off a 6-4 campaign. It was the first time the Knights have lost four games in a season since 2016. Athletics director Danny White left to take the Tennessee job on Jan. 21 and shocked many by hiring away coach Josh Heupel six days later.

In the short time since his arrival, Malzahn has energized much of the Knights fan base with his passion. Interest has swelled with season tickets nearly sold out.

UCF 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) vs. Boise State; 7 p.m./ESPN

Sept. 11 vs. Bethune-Cookman; 6:30 p.m./ESPN+

Sept. 17 (Fri.) at Louisville; 7:30 p.m./ESPN

Oct. 2 at Navy; 3:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network

Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina; TBD/TBD

Oct. 16 at Cincinnati; TBD/TBD

Oct. 22 (Fri.) vs. Memphis; 7 p.m./ESPN2

Oct. 30 at Temple; TBD/TBD

Nov. 6 vs. Tulane; TBD/TBD

Nov. 13 at SMU; TBD/TBD

Nov. 20 vs. UConn; TBD/TBD

Nov. 26 vs. USF; 3:30 or 7 p.m./ABC or ESPN

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

