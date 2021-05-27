newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EXCLUSIVE First diesel cargo in six months arrives in Venezuela -sources

By Marianna Parraga
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZIlo_0aDhfkaE00
Trailer trucks line up along an avenue to fill up their tanks at a gas station as part of a growing diesel shortage, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

Venezuela's first diesel imports since November arrived this week aboard the tanker Bueno, carrying almost 500,000 barrels of fuel desperately needed by farmers and truckers in the sanction-hit country, according to a shipping document and three sources.

Even though U.S. sanctions allow fuel imports by Venezuela under humanitarian exceptions, lawyers consulted by Reuters said companies need a specific authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department.

It was not immediately clear who provided the fuel.

The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. A spokesperson for the State Department said U.S. policy on diesel swaps linked to Venezuela has not changed. "Those that participate in such transactions remain at risk of exposure to our sanctions," the person said.

Venezuela in recent years has become reliant on imported gasoline and diesel to compensate for state-run oil firm PDVSA's insufficient domestic production.

Until the last quarter of 2020, when U.S. officials ordered companies involved to halt diesel supplies as part of sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, most imports of the fuel arrived in the OPEC-member nation as swaps for crude with PDVSA's customers.

Diesel has since become the second motor fuel rationed in Venezuela, along with gasoline, forcing drivers to line up for hours to fill their tanks, a difficult task for farmers and companies using trucks for distribution of food and medicine. read more

After Venezuela's main diesel supplier, India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), suspended shipments in 2020 at U.S. request, some experts and non-government organizations have asked Washington to allow exceptions for diesel provision to secure medicine and food distribution and power generation.

The Bueno, a Djibouti-flagged tanker, arrived on Sunday near Venezuela's Amuay port.

It finished discharging a first parcel of high-sulfur diesel on Wednesday via ship-to-ship transfer there, and it moved on Thursday to the terminal to unload its remaining content, which PDVSA plans to process at its Paraguana Refining Center to produce motor diesel, according to the maritime document, a photo of the vessel seen by Reuters and three sources with knowledge of the shipment.

The cargo was inspected by PDVSA officials on Monday, one of the sources said.

The vessel departed from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in April and passed the Suez Canal in early May before turning off its transponder and signaling the Lome port in Togo as its destination, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment. Turkey-based Expanse Ship Management, which according to maritime database Equasis in April became the owner and operator of the tanker, could not be reached for comment.

Venezuela's humanitarian crisis, emerging after years of hyperinflation and recession, has recently been exacerbated by the lack of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas.

"Any (political) negotiation in Venezuela should prioritize resolving the humanitarian emergency," economist Francisco Rodriguez, who has urged Washington to authorize fuel supply to the nation, said on Twitter on Thursday.

Critics and many farmers say U.S. sanctions are not the root cause of the scarcity. PDVSA's refining network is operating at a fraction of its capacity. Shortly after Venezuela received its last diesel cargo in November, the agriculture ministry began to ration the fuel.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#U S Treasury Department#Crisis In Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#U S Crude Oil#Fuel Oil#Bueno#The State Department#Opec#Reliance Industries#Expanse Ship Management#Equasis#The Agriculture Ministry#Paraguana Refining Center#Diesel Supplies#Motor Diesel#Diesel Provision#Diesel Swaps#High Sulfur Diesel#Fuel Imports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
Related
PoliticsThe Day

The underground war brewing on the Colombia-Venezuela border

What if there was a shooting war less than three hours flight time from the U.S. and nobody heard about it?. For two months now, Venezuela has been locked in a nasty conflict along a portion of its vast border with Colombia. The tiny war is already generating the kinds of refugee flows and human rights abuses you associate with much bigger conflicts. There are reports of Venezuelan soldiers being taken hostage by Colombian rebels. And on Tuesday, the fighting appears to have claimed the life of one of Colombia's most powerful rebel commanders, the dissident FARC leader Jesús Santrich, who was reportedly killed in murky circumstances in the area. Details are scarce, but the outlook is grim.
IndustryPosted by
Newsweek

Cargo Ships Spoofing Location Data to Violate Government Sanctions

As U.S economic sanctions have widened, and tracking software has become more common, some cargo ships have found new ways to go unnoticed. One increasingly common approach is "spoofing," or using the registration data and identity of another ship, at times a sunken or out-of-service one, to avoid compliance with sanctions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia's first LNG refuelling ship completes sea trials

Russia's first ship designed to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel other vessels with LNG has completed its sea trials, energy firm Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) reported on Friday. The Dmitry Mendeleev is expected to enter Gazprom Neft's fleet in the second half of this year, the company said.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Europe emerges as global LNG price-setter

Coal-to-gas switching is adding fuel to market dynamics. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets were set to tighten over the next five years, driven by a slowdown in global LNG supply growth. But Europe’s market dynamics are turbo-charging the price recovery, with TTF currently trading close to $9/mn Btu, a level not seen since mid-2018.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Iran's new dark-shipping tactics to export gas to Asia

A visual open-data investigation examines new export tactics by Iran and how the US sanction-plagued nation may have managed to smuggle liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) out of the country for sale to Asia. In April 2020, a 114.2m long vessel called LAUREN, vanished from the maritime monitoring space. Days later,...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Trucking company shutdown among Canada’s largest since pandemic began

A heavily indebted Canadian trucking company has shut down after a court-appointed trustee assumed control of the Calgary, Alberta-based carrier and terminated 131 employees and contractors, most of them drivers. People Express Transport, which specialized in hauling produce and meat in western Canada and the U.S., ceased operations on April...
Worldinsightcrime.org

Mafia Boss Claims Venezuela-Turkey Cocaine Connection

A Turkish mafia boss, who has been making a number of extraordinary claims about his country’s elites and organized crime, has alleged that a plan was set in motion to traffic cocaine from Venezuela to Turkey, opening up a new supply route. In a video uploaded to YouTube in late...
Businessgcaptain.com

China’s Scrutiny of Corn Imports Spurs U.S. Cargo Cancellations

China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
Energy IndustryBloomberg

Iran Has Huge Hoard of Floating Oil to Clear When Sanctions Lift

Here’s something to watch out for when and if U.S. sanctions on Iran are lifted: a tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers, just waiting to go to buyers. The Persian Gulf country may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The US Southern Command closely follows the situation in Venezuela: “This is an illegal state, the ELN and the FARC are gaining ground.”

The US Southern Command confirmed that it was closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. “It is a lawless state, with ELN and FARC gaining territory“, Admitted the Admiral Craig Fowler, Head of the Southern Command; And general David Bellon, New Director of Southern Command Marine Equipment. In conversation with The...