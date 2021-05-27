Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shattered Backboard

In addition to the new UNC-inspired colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced in another new color option that comes with “Shadow’ vibes. Done in a smooth leather construction all over the upper, this Air Jordan 1 Low starts off with White placed on the side panels as well as on the toe which comes with perforations. Black is then seen on the overlays as well as on the tongue, laces, ankle, and heel. To complete the shadow vibes we see the addition of Medium Grey on the Swooshes, Jumpman logos, Wings on the heels, and the inner liner. A white rubber midsole and black rubber outsole wrap things up on this Air Jordan 1 low that will be making its way to select retailer soon for $90.