Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shattered Backboard
The "Shattered Backboard" look has landed on many different sneakers since its debut on the Air Jordan 1 High OG in 2015 and this summer we'll see the the popular theme make its way onto the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Showcased above in official images in women sizing, this new Air Jordan 1 Low OG takes on an all-smooth leather construction all over the upper with White hitting the toe and side panels. The defining Orange hue then hits the overlays, heel, heel tab, inner liner, and tongue tags. To complete the SBB look we see the addition of Black on the laces, Swooshes, and the Wings on the heel tabs. A white rubber midsole and orange rubber outsole finish off the look on this Air Jordan 1 Low OG that is currently expected to release on August 26th for $130.