newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Ex-astronaut pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash of two young girls; prison sentence starts immediately

Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family of two young sisters, Jayla Latrice Parler and Niomi Deona James, filled about half of Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Allen May’s courtroom on Thursday. The other half was occupied by attorneys in dark suits, journalists and others who were waiting to hear the fate of a former U.S. astronaut who recently took responsibility for the girls’ deaths in a DUI crash that happened nearly five years before.

www.gadsdentimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Alabama Accidents
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Accidents
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#Murder#Attorneys#Accident#Manslaughter#Sentencing#No Charges In Crash#Fatal Crash#Tuscaloosa County Circuit#Atk Launch Systems#The Tuscaloosa News#Emilyenfinger#Motel#Twitter#First Degree Assault Dui#Plea#Deadly Crash#Conviction#Probation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

Tuscaloosa son helps elderly mom get COVID shot at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa County, a health services agency said it’s doing everything it can to make sure everyone who wants a COVID vaccine can get one. This all started with a son’s love, trying for months to get his nearly 90-year-old mom a COVID shot at home. After a Tuscaloosa County commissioner made some calls, Whatley Health services offered to help, making it the first time for them to do something like this.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama woman to spend half century in prison for shooting co-worker to death

A woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a fellow assembly line worker at an Alabama automobile parts plant in 2019. State news outlets report that Angela Mayo, 30, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in state court in Tuscaloosa in the death of Shanina Smith, 27. The shooting happened at Lear Corporation in Tuscaloosa County, a supplier for Mercedes-Benz.
Tuscaloosa, ALWrcbtv.com

Guilty plea, 50-year-sentence in fatal shooting at factory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a fellow assembly line worker at an Alabama automobile parts plant in 2019. State news outlets report that Angela Mayo, 30, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in state court...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tuscaloosa Thread

Homeless Man Badly Beaten, Robbed in Tuscaloosa

Two men were arrested Sunday after they allegedly attacked and robbed a homeless man near a gas station on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard. In court documents filed Monday, investigators said officers responded to the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard East just after 5 p.m. Sunday, where they found a man "bleeding heavily from the face."