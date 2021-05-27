Ex-astronaut pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash of two young girls; prison sentence starts immediately

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa County, a health services agency said it’s doing everything it can to make sure everyone who wants a COVID vaccine can get one. This all started with a son’s love, trying for months to get his nearly 90-year-old mom a COVID shot at home. After a Tuscaloosa County commissioner made some calls, Whatley Health services offered to help, making it the first time for them to do something like this.