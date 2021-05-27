Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police: Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia found safe after being reported missing

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
 22 days ago


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 4:30 P.M.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Williams was found safe.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Cheryl Williams, 62, was last seen in the 6100 block of Lone Star Road, which is near Cesery Boulevard, on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Williams has brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white nightgown

The person who reported Williams missing told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that she has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Police said they do not know where Williams may headed and family said Williams will not approach or speak to anyone.

Anyone who has seen Williams or may know where she may be located is asked to immediately call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

