Over the first few days of the 2021 season, Patriots outfielder Estevan Florial has seemed to have a flare for opening games with emphatic extra-base hits. Fans in the ballpark know who he is; they’ve know for years. The 23-year old Florial is the biggest name on this roster and regardless of the results of his at-bats, the fans make sure that they’re in their seats to watch him step into the box. Leadoff homer on Tuesday night, leadoff double on Thursday night…what would Friday bring?